Michigan man receives 10 year fishing suspension after possessing 95 walleye

A resident from United States has pleaded guilty for possessing an over-limit of walleye earlier this month and has been suspended from fishing in Ontario for 10 years.

Conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said a man from East Tawas, Michigan was fined $13,050 in addition to his suspension for possessing more walleye than he's allowed to have under the Ontario Fishery Regulations.

On September 2, 2017 officers inspected the Michigan man's trailer while he was leaving White Lake Provincial Park — located approximately 63 kilometres east of Marathon, Ont.

During the inspection, the man produced three plastic bags of skinless frozen pike from his trailer freezer, however, upon further investigation, officers said they discovered 64 bags of frozen, skinless fish in a chest freezer with a built-in compartment under a false bottom.

Upon thawing the fish, officers said the man had 95 walleye, which is 87 over the combined possession for him and his spouse under a sport fishing licence.