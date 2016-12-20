If you've been dreaming of a white Christmas in Thunder Bay, Ont., it's time to pinch yourself so you can wake up and find the shovel.

Envrionment Canada is predicting milder temperatures this week and fresh snow for holiday festivities.

"The odds pretty much any year for Thunder Bay to have a white Christmas are pretty good," Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson said. "It's approaching 100 per cent... and it certainly looks like this Christmas won't be an exception to that."

The systems arriving in the region will drop up to 8 centimetres of snow on Thunder Bay and possibly more in the region on Tuesday, Coulson said.

"It's a broad area snow that's going to cover pretty much everyone across northwestern Ontario starting at the Manitoba border, Lake of the Woods area, and then eastwards from there towards Atikokan, Thunder Bay," he said.

"Eventually it's going to push that snow off into northeastern Ontario as well," Coulson said. "It's going to freshen up whatever is on the ground and then temperatures in the approach to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be well below freezing. So whatever we get in the coming days will stick around."