Humboldt tragedy hits 'close to home' for many Thunder Bay residents. Here's how they are showing support

Nearly a week after the Humboldt Broncos' team bus collided with a transport truck, students in northwestern Ontario are showing their support through various events around the city.

At Westmount Public School in Thunder Bay a class of grade six and seven students were busy selling baked goods through a bake sale on Thursday afternoon and are hoping to raise even more money through a social media cake raffle.

Lisa Dampier, a global citizenship academy teacher at the school, who grew up in a small Saskatchewan town only an hour away from Humboldt, said she texted her parents as well as students on the weekend to generate ideas on how they could show their support.

"Immediately, I started getting texts back saying we can send baking, let's do a bake sale, we'll help in anyway we can," Dampier said, "so it started from there and as students started bringing forth ideas, and the community hopped on-board [and] it got bigger and bigger from there."

Worried about the amount of baked goods that the parents would have to make, Dampier said she first visited Metro to see if she could get some extra cupcakes, but the manager of the store offered her much more.

Student and staff at Westmount Public School write encouraging messages on a banner they made for the Humboldt Broncos. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"The manager was just fantastic," Dampier said, "he donated $200 worth of baking and said get whatever you need."

She said from there she went to Safeway where she received five cakes as donations and "called a couple other local bakeries."

"I went to Party City to ask if we could get a balloon bouquet with 16 balloons to represent the number of people that were killed in the tragedy and they donated those to us as well. So everything that we've asked for people have gone over and above to help support this fundraiser." Dampier said.

A public vigil

Hundreds of residents and athletes also gathered at Thunder Bay's Lakehead University to pay tribute by wearing their jerseys and laying their hockey sticks near a memorial on a wall in the university's Hangar building.

"We got everybody to come together at one o'clock at the Hangar, say a few words, have a moment of silence, lay some hockey sticks and some flowers and just come together and remember those that passed away," said Lakehead University's sports information director, Samantha Connolly.

Once an athlete herself, Connolly said she fondly remembers the times she had to go on a bus for a game or tournament with the team, which is why this tragedy "hit too close to home" for her and the athletes at the university.

"We're all grieving in some type of way," Connolly said, "I know it really hits home for our hockey teams and just to have the community show their support is unbelievable."

Hockey sticks and pucks with hearts and messages like "Humboldt Strong" were placed by the wall as team captains made emotional speeches about how this tragedy could have happened to any one of them.

Lakehead University's women hockey team captain, Azia Vass, said writing a speech about the tragic bus crash was one of the most difficult tasks she's had to complete.

Athletes at Lakehead University wore their jerseys and brought their hockey sticks and pucks with the message, Humboldt Strong, written on it. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"I sat in front of my computer for hours trying to think of words to say about this tragedy," Vass explained, "it was so hard [and] there's not really any words you can say."

She said as a hockey player herself, it was important for her to not only show her support and pay tribute, but also express how much she cares.

"This tragedy felt personal," Vass said, "and nothing can erase the pain that they have endured over the past week [but] we just hope that they know that Lakehead is here for them [and] that they have this extra support if they need anyone to lean on."

Cake raffle

With about 19 cakes donated to the class at Westmount School, Dampier and the students are hosting a cake raffle through their Westmount Public School Facebook page, with the proceeds going directly to the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe.

With about 19 cakes donated to the students at Westmount Public School, Dampier and her students are holding a cake raffle with proceeds going to the Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe page. (Christina Jung/ CBC)

"I think Thunder Bay is an amazing community and we are full of kind-hearted people here," Dampier said.

The cake auction will start at $25 and residents are encouraged to bid until 9 a.m. on Friday, April 13 with the winner of each cake going to the highest bidder.

Many organizations, companies and businesses in the Lakehead also showed their support on Thursday by wearing their jerseys and posting a photo on social media.