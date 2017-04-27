Princess Diablo will be able to spend some time in Florida this week, after Westjet made an exception to a policy to allow the ten-year-old chihuahua on board a flight from Thunder Bay, Ont., to Toronto.

Ravyn Malalych, Princess Diablo's owner, received a call from Westjet on Wednesday night, less than 12 hours before her scheduled departure, telling her the dog would be allowed on the flight.

Malanych is travelling to Daytona Beach, Florida with Delta Airlines. The flight from Thunder Bay to Toronto was part of a code-share agreement, as Delta does not fly to Thunder Bay.

Originally, Malanych was frustrated after the airline said she would not be allowed to take her 10-year-old, eight pound dog on the flight, as it was booked through Delta Airlines. Westjet has a policy that does not allow pets on board as a carry-on, if the trip is a code-share, or another carrier flies part of the trip.

Malanych said she has travelled with her dog as a carry-on before, and could not understand why the code sharing was an issue. Westjet originally said Princess Diablo could fly on-board if she rebooked her ticket for $600.

The policy originally quoted by Westjet reads, "Pets are not permitted on flights operated by our code-share and interline partners. WestJet is also unable to accept pets on flights we operate but were booked through one of our partners."