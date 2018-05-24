Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police charge Mac's store robbery suspect with attempted murder

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have arrested a man allegedly involved in the Mac's Convenience Store robbery on Red River Road on Wednesday morning.

Thunder Bay police service have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man in relation to the Mac's store robbery on Wednesday, May 23.

Police said they've arrested a 20-year-old man, and charged him with offences including attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

According to a written release, the 20-year-old appeared in court on Thursday morning and will be in custody until his court date on May 28, 2018.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

