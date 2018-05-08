A new gathering and performance space in a north-side Thunder Bay, Ont., park is almost complete.

The finishing touches are being put on the Waverley Park pavilion, in preparation for its grand opening on May 26.

"It's a beautiful facility. It's really quite attractive," said Keith Nymark, president of The Coalition for Waverley Park, the citizen's group that worked to get the structure built.

"I think it will be really used."

The pavilion was built on the spot where an old rotary bandshell stood for decades in the green space, which is one of Canada's oldest municipal parks.

Through grants and fundraising, the coalition was able to raise the money to cover the entire $300,000 price tag of the new structure, Nymark said, including an unexpected cost overrun city council had agreed to cover up front, when construction bids came in higher than expected last year.

"We just kept on applying for grants and everybody thought it was a great project and worthwhile, and we were fortunate to be able to get the money," he said.

Nymark said he envisions the structure being used by everyone from performers to wedding parties.

He said arrangements have already been made to have local musicians perform in the pavilion on Monday nights this summer.

"The versatility of it is what we were after," he said. "Our purpose is to get more people using Waverley Park as a whole."

The grand opening is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday May 26. It will feature performances from a number of local musicians and spoken word artists.