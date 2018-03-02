A Waterloo man has been fined a total of $4500 and received a one-year hunting suspension after unlawfully killing a cow moose and discharging a firearm carelessly, according to conservation officers at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Officials said the Waterloo man had reported that he had accidently shot a cow moose while hunting for a bull moose on October 2017.

According to a written statement on Friday, an investigation determined the hunter had stood in the middle of Black Sturgeon Road, northwest of Nipigon, and shot down the roadway illegally.

He was fined $1500 for killing a cow moose and $3000 for illegally shooting down a public road.

In addition to his fines and one year hunting suspension, conservation officers said the Waterloo man must also complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before he can purchase another hunting license.

He pleaded guilty on Feb 26, 2018.