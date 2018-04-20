Wasaya Airways partners with Winnipeg company for partial ownership

Officials from Wasaya Airways are celebrating a new partnership with Exchange Income Corporation (EIC) after the Winnipeg company bought out a portion of the northwestern Ontario airline.

According to a written statement on Friday, the transaction was first announced at the beginning of February 2018 and "is one of the most significant events in Wasaya's 29 year history."

"Partnering with EIC is a natural fit," said president and CEO of Wasaya, Michael Rodyniuk.

"They understand aviation, servicing the north, and of utmost importance they have a great history working with First Nations across Canada to provide quality air service to these communities."

Wasaya Airways is owned by 12 First Nations and serves 25 destinations in northwestern Ontario, with 60 daily flights and 320 employees, of which over one third are First Nation.

Exchange Income Corporation currently owns Perimeter Aviation, Bearskin Airlines, Keewatin Air, along with a number of other aviation related businesses.

"This transaction allows us to directly partner and engage with our customers. Wasaya's strong brand and legacy in northern Ontario provides a solid foundation to expand passenger and cargo service into more communities within the region," said CEO of EIC, Mike Pyle.



