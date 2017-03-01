The good news for people who want to get out and enjoy the winter is that March is likely to be a warm one, says David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment Canada.

"Our models are showing for March, we think there's still a lot of cold air up in the northwestern part of (the region), up around Hudson Bay and Red Lake," Phillips said.

"But around Thunder Bay, we think temperatures will be milder than normal in March, and we think that that's the kind of pattern we'll see as we go from March, April and into May."

"The last 10 months, you've been spoiled," he said. "Every one of those months have been warmer than normal. You're on a roll, and maybe we can get that trend continuing, and you end up with a warmer than normal summer, too."

However, Phillips also had some bad news for the people who are tired of shovelling snow.

"There's still some winter left in the air," he said. "Eighteen per cent of your annual snowfall occurs after the first of March, about 30 centimetres or so."

But any snow that does fall is likely to quickly disappear, said Phillips.

"This week is kind of a good example of that," he said. "We're going to see some coolish temperatures, three or four degrees colder than normal. But before the week's out, you're going to see temperatures that are seven degrees warmer than normal."

Indeed, Environment Canada's own forecast for the city shows Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be chilly, with highs hovering around -5 and -6 C.

On Saturday, however, the temperature is expected to climb, reaching about 2 C, and will be followed by an even warmer Sunday, with a high of about 5 C.

"Often, it's really that two kind of tough days are followed by two kind of rather pleasant days," Phillips said. "The cold and the snowy kind of conditions that remind you where you live ... tend to be two or three day wonders, followed by some melting."