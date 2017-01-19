First Nations leaders in northern Ontario say the federal government ignored their pleas to help a group of suicidal children last summer and is only now stepping forward with funding, days after two pre-teens died by suicide.

The girls, both 12, died within days of each other earlier this month in Wapekeka First Nation, a small community of about 400 residents located approximately 450 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout, Ont.

Jolynn Winter died on Jan. 8, while Chantel Fox died two days later. Four other children were flown out of the community for medical treatment "lest they be next in this suicide pact that was identified by the community several months ago," said a statement released Wednesday from Wapekeka.

Another 26 children were "triggered by these deaths and are at high risk for suicide," the statement said.

"We had identified that several children were secretly planning suicide several months ago and we immediately applied for health funding to work with the children in preventing any suicides from happening," said Wapekeka spokesperson Joshua Frogg.

Wapekeka, in northern Ontario, is home to about 400 residents. (YouTube)

Health Canada said it received a funding proposal from Wapekeka First Nation in September, though the proposal was dated for July.

That's an "awkward time" in the federal funding cycle when all the available money has already been allocated, said Keith Conn, the regional executive for Ontario with the First Nation and Inuit Health Branch of Health Canada.

"We just didn't have the funding to support the program," he told CBC News. "We don't have necessarily a flexible fund that we hold back for different projects."

The proposal specifically mentioned the threat of suicide and aimed to connect a group of high risk youth and their families with cultural activities on the land.

Conn said Health Canada kept Wapekeka's proposal on an "active" list and is now able to fund it through "slippage" — money that has gone unspent in the annual budget.

Wapekeka's proposal to Health Canada to fund a suicide-prevention program came at the wrong time in the budget cycle, says Keith Conn, of the department's First Nation and Inuit Health branch. (Jody Porter/CBC)

There's also been an emergency response and related support from Health Canada since Winter and Fox died.

"It's really sad that young people — in this case two young girls — had to die before Health Canada got around to approving any proposals from that community," said Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation represents 49 First Nations in northern Ontario, including Wapekeka. Its own statistics show there were more than 500 suicides in those communities between 1986 and 2016, with more than 70 of deaths involving children aged 10 to 14.

For several years, Wapekeka was a shining example of suicide prevention in the region, Fiddler said, developing its own "Survivors of Suicide" program to respond to a crisis in the 1990s and hosting an annual conference.

That started to change as federal funding for the program was cut two years ago, he said.

Alvin Fiddler is the Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, representing 49 communities in northern Ontario. (Josh Lynn/CBC)

Wapekeka has gone through some "tragic experiences and they've learned lessons the hard way," said Fiddler. "They've been able to formulate strategies based on experience and that's something governments need to support."

Conn said a planning exercise is currently underway at Health Canada examining what "continuum of care" is needed to prevent suicides among Indigenous youth and how can it be sustainable.