It could be a useful tool for police, but an expert on social media and policing says the new Wanted Wednesdays initiative being launched by Thunder Bay police could also have a negative long-term impact on some people.

"The internet never forgets. Google never forgets," said Christopher Schneider, an associate professor of sociology at Brandon University and author of the book Policing and Social Media : Social Control in an Era of New Media.



"These wanted posters — even if the police department takes them down, even if people erase them off their social media feed, the data once it's there will always be there."

The Thunder Bay Police Service is encouraging people with outstanding warrants to turn themselves in now, before they begin posting photos and information about wanted individuals online, on a weekly basis, starting in February.

Thunder Bay police hope a new program called Wanted Wednesday will encourage people who are wanted to turn themselves in. The site will name - and post pictures of - people with outstanding warrants. (photo credit: Gord Ellis CBC)

It's an online strategy that's being adopted by many police forces, including the Toronto Police Service, with some success, said Schneider.

But the lingering online evidence of past crimes could make it difficult for people to move on, find employment and have a "second chance," in the future, he said.

On the plus side, Schneider said releasing information online is a good way for police to make sure that accurate information gets to the public, in an era where it's not uncommon for vigilante organizations to disseminate false or flawed accusations online.