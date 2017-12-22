Thunder Bay police have released a video on their website of the suspects responsible for reportedly breaking and entering into Wanson Lumber on John Street last weekend. Police want the public's help in identifying them.

Police said officers were dispatched to the business on Dec. 16 at around 6 a.m and found the front door pried open.

Officers cleared the building and found no one inside, according to a written statement.

Staff at Wanson Lumber confirmed that several power tools had been taken including a Bostitch Air Nailer, Makita Drill Impact Kit, and a drywall saw.

Officials describe the suspects as two males with average build.

Police said the first suspect was wearing jeans, a grey hoodie and a blue plaid jacket, while the second suspect was also wearing jeans and a black jacket with a hood and white arms.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or can recognize the suspects in the video are asked to call the Thunder Bay Police or crime stoppers.