I checked off another big item to getting my private pilot's licence this past week.

I completed my mandatory cross-country flight.

Now, before you think I flew across Canada, I'd still be flying if that was the case. The "cross-country" is a 150-nautical-mile flight and requires one intermediary stop. The weather has been beautiful this past week and on one of the calmer days, I set out.

Nipigon, Ont., as seen from 5,000 feet above ground. It's really the only community you actually fly over when heading east. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The plan was to leave Thunder Bay at 9 a.m. I was delayed by an hour and a half, waiting for frost to melt off of the wings. Although I have a de-icing substance, it's sometimes a bit easier if you can let Mother Nature do the work for you.

After filing a flight plan with NAV Canada and completing the safety checks, I was off. First stop, Manitouwadge.

Of course, there are no signs in the sky but you can easily see the lakes of northwestern Ontario. To get from A to B, it's easiest, on this route, to fly in a straight line, using lakes as your visual reference.

It was actually easier to see Manitouwadge Lake at a distance than the actual town or airport.

As you can see, there are not a lot of definite landmarks in some sections of northwestern Ontario. Dead-reckoning, and then using lakes as landmarks, is the easiest way to navigate. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

From Manitouwadge to Marathon, it was a quick flight. The challenge, is that Marathon itself is beyond a ridge when coming from the north, so you can't see the town. Same thing with the airport — there's rising terrain on two sides of the runway, making it a little more obstructed than you might think.

Those rising hills around Marathon also make you a bit more cautious when landing or taking off; it looks like you're pretty close to the ground, as it's rapidly rising from the runway.

After a quick refuelling stop in Marathon, which was from a self-serve AVGAS pump, I was just about ready to go.

My Cessna parked in front of the self-serve fuel pumps in Marathon, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

A quick note to other Northern Ontario airports: general aviation people find the self-serve pump very convenient. It makes it easier to schedule trips to your town, or to stop for fuel, if we know we don't have to pay a callout fee. Those costs can be high in some places too — as much as $175 just to get the fueller to the airport.

Plus, you save the cost of having somebody sit at the airport, especially if there are no flights coming in.

Back in the air now, and the route to Thunder Bay gave me a great view of the north shore of Lake Superior the whole way back. A strong headwind considerably slowed down my speed compared to heading east, but that was expected.

Beautiful views, smooth air and a fun day — I think I can get used to flying in northern Ontario.