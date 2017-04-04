Hard to believe but it was nearly three months ago that I wrote about the importance of the takeoff.

I wish I could say that it has been a productive time, but there have been some snags when it comes to flying this winter. Still, it hasn't all been a loss.

The snags have to do with the winter. The weather was alternately too cold or too warm (which meant poor visibility this winter), and there was lots of snow, ice, ice rain — you get the picture. Oh, and wind. It was windy for weeks.

That poor weather meant I barely flew at all this winter. I didn't get up once in December, only twice in January, thanks to a mild spell, not again until the end of March. Where did the winter go?

I had to re-learn how to land. My takeoffs have been consistent, but my landings needed some help. So, I've been flying lots of circuits lately. You take off, fly parallel to the runway and land, over and over again.

The CBC's Jeff Walters is working towards his pilot's license. (Jeff Walters CBC)

Landing, of course, is perhaps one of the most important parts of the flight. You do, eventually need to return to the ground after all.

I will admit that landing was perhaps one of the toughest things to learn thus far. You have to do a few things that are very unnatural while landing, but are necessary to bring you back to the ground, safely. Safety can't be stressed enough. We all know what happens if you meet the ground, unprepared.

The process for landing goes something like this:

Perform your downwind check (mixture, fuel selector, master switch, ignition, primer locked, carb heat on, engine gauges green)

Call the tower, and tell them what you want to do (full stop, stop and go, touch and go)

Reduce power to 1700 rpm, when 45 degrees from your touchdown point

Turn onto base, then lower your flaps

Turn onto final, and keep it straight

Keeping that plane straight is easier said than done.

I've got a few colourful comments from my flight instructors upon landing. Some can't be put onto this blog. Others speak for themselves.

"Good thing it's a Cessna," was one of my favourites, speaking to the resilience of our little plane.

"Well, that was interesting," was heard a few times. I tried for improvement after that comment from Blake, my instructor.

Pushed around

My little plane is pretty light. It can easily get pushed by a crosswind. You constantly need to fight the wind, as well as up and down drafts.

Then, once you're straight, you have to get close to the runway (about five feet above it) before you get into what's called 'the flare'. This is where you slowly pull back on the controls, and the plane sinks to the ground.

Just before you enter the flare, it feels like you're going to dive-bomb right into the runway. It's unnatural, and you want to pull up. You just have to trust that you won't put the front of the plane into the ground. Trust me, it feels weird.

Then, as you're in the flare, just before you touch down, the controls become "mushy". The plane is a bit more difficult to control, and you don't want to land crooked on the runway. Just like a car, you can skid or slide around. Remember, you'd better be straight. Right on the centre line.

Finally, you feel the main wheels hit the ground, and then the nose lowers to the ground. If you've done it properly, it's pretty smooth. You've "greased" the landing as my flight instructor, Blake said.

After lots of practice, I've greased it a few times.