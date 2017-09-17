Imagine driving down the highway, at 100 MPH, yes miles per hour, but you can't see where you're going.

If it sounds a little scary, or maybe makes you uncomfortable, well, that would sound about right.

It's the same phenomenon when you're flying by instruments, or 'under the hood'.

Having some instrument flying time is a requirement to get your private pilot licence, even though, in theory, you shouldn't have to use it, if you just plan on having only a private licence.

Here's how it works. The attitude indicator, simulates where the nose of the plane is on the horizon. You have a heading indicator to see which direction you are going. The airspeed indicator shows your speed, The turn and bank coordinator shows how fast you're turning. Your altimeter displays your height, and a vertical speed indicator displays (with a bit of a lag) how fast your are climbing or descending. Put all of these together, and you're instrument flying, at least in the most basic sense.

This is more or less what you see when instrument flying. Any reference to the outside is obscured. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The most important gauge is your heading indicator. From just one piece of glass, you can see if you're climbing, descending, or turning.

The point of having to learn all this, is in case you get into a situation where you can't see the ground.

As a VFR pilot, you must have visual reference to the ground at all times. At least half of the ground must be visible to you, as dictated by the METAR or TAF (current conditions or forecast). If there are a 'Few' or 'Scattered' clouds, you can go above that level. If the clouds are 'broken' or 'overcast', you must stay below them. You need to be clear of cloud, or, in some cases at least 500 feet below those clouds.

However, as is the case with the weather, things can happen. Perhaps you inadvertently fly into cloud, or you get socked into a weather system, and need to fly with the help of what is called Special VFR. It's essentially where a Nav Canada controller or Flight Service Specialist will help guide you through an area, without hitting other planes. However, you still need to keep your plane straight, and level (or perhaps they would ask you to climb or descend).

Without being able to see the ground, or the horizon, you need to fly by instruments, and instruments only.

To simulate this, in my case, you put on glasses covered with tape (on the top). And then, you fly the plane looking only at your instruments. It takes a lot of focus and concentration. It's kind of like playing a video game...but in real life.

In case of emergency...

What makes it the most interesting, is when you have to close your eyes, and the instructor tries to put you into a non-standard situation. The plane is either descending rapidly, or climbing and is about to stall.

You get to go for a bit of a joyride to get your equilibrium all mixed up, so when you look at the gagues, you have to read them to figure out what is happening.

Then, you have to safely recover the plane, and get it back to 'normal'.

For commerical pilots, flying by instruments might be part of their daily routine. But for me, just learning, it's nice to be able to see outside.