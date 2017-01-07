December has flown by, as I stand on the ground.

It's been a rough month for weather in Thunder Bay. There have been attempts to get up flying, but, I haven't had any air time in a month.

For the most part, mother nature is to blame. Low ceiling, fog, snow, wind, even some rain has kept me from being in the air. Of course, Christmas vacation schedules make it tougher too. Dinners, visiting, friends in from out of town all take priority at this time of the year.

But the last flight I had, although it was nearly a month ago, was pretty memorable.

It's because at the end of it, my instructor told me that I was proficient at takeoffs and landings...enough to earn me my first solo.

It was to take place on the next flight - that hasn't happened yet.

Let's get to the importance of takeoffs. We'll cover landings next time.

It's quite a feeling to get off the ground when commanding a plane.

My first takeoff was a few months ago.

We taxied on Bravo to the edge of Runway 07.

The checklist starts here.

Time, tower, instruments, lights, transponder and sock.

Once we had clearance to take off, you need to be on the ball. The air traffic is lined up so you take off right away. No time to sit and relax - it's go time!

I pointed the plane to the end of the runway, and as my instructor Blake said, "You'll need to push the right rudder quite a bit to keep it straight."

So I did. And we turned really quickly to the right.

"I have control," he said as quickly as possible and steered us back on course.

It turns out we have different definitions of 'quite a bit'. Won't do that again.

The second takeoff was more successful.

Applied, achieved, green and alive. It means the throttle is pushed in for full power, full power achieved, engine gauges green, and alive airspeed. At the same time, you're staying in the centre of the runway, and keeping the plane on the correct path. Easier said than done.

After takeoff, there's a checklist to go through once you're about 200 feet off the ground.

It's seven items. Took me weeks to get this one right for some reason.

Safe altitude, safe airspeed, flaps up, gauges green, tracking runway, check for fuel spray, and ensure the transponder is sent to altitude.

Phew.

About 500 feet in the air, you start your turn, either left or right, depending on what the tower wants.

Left hand is nice for visibility but right hand is even nicer, because you don't have to fly over the pulp and paper mill.

The left hand circuit from Runway 07 in Thunder Bay brings you right over top of the mill. If you think it smells in town, try flying right over top of the smoke. Rotten eggs.

This first turn is called the crosswind.

Another 500 foot climb, and you're at circuit altitude (1,000 feet above the ground) turn again, and fly parallel to the runway.

Now, you're on the downwind. This is the longest leg of the circuit.

It's amazing how visual this is. The distance from the runway is judged by looking at where the runway is on your wing strut. Half to a third, and you're in the right spot. Far enough away fom the runway to maintain lots of separation, but close enough that it won't take you too long to get back onto final.

Call the tower, do a downwind check (another checklist!) get clearance to land, or, as is often the case in Thunder Bay, wait your turn and keep looking out for other planes.

I'll leave you hanging at 1,000 feet for this blog.

Next time, I'll write about getting back down to the ground, which, at this point, is the hardest and one of the most important skills.