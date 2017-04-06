"All right, you've got this," I thought to myself. "This is the moment you've been waiting for."

What I'm referring to is flying alone. Getting to a big moment in your flight training: the first solo.

It's the time when your instructor knows (not thinks, knows) that you are competent enough to take control of the plane on your own. There is nobody to help you if you make a mistake.

It's the moment that I've been working up to for a while. You have to solo, safely and successfully to continue on with your flight training.

For me, it's been a few months in the making.

In theory, I should have soloed in December. My instructor, Blake, even mentioned it to me that my next flight could be my solo. Weather, wind and visibility, plus maintenance issues, meant I didn't fly for months. So, I needed a few refreshers beforehand.

Then, it happened.

I'm flying circuits with another instructor (Blake was away), and the flight is going well.

We did a handful of take-offs, landings, and flying in the circuit. Everything was going smoothly, when the instructor, Melesa, starts texting. It turns out she was telling Blake that I was ready to take a flight on my own.

Then, all of the sudden, Melesa asks how I'm feeling, and if I'm comfortable.

"Yes," was the answer, not really knowing why she was asking.

"Make this one a full stop, and then you can do one on your own," she said.

Wow. This is it. The moment I can fly alone.

So, we land, and taxi over to the parking spot, while she radios the air traffic control tower, and tells them I'm going up on my own. This is it!

I taxi back to the runway, takeoff (I get airborne very quickly, as there's a lot less weight in the plane), and fly my circuit. I even 'grease' the landing. It was pretty smooth.

Even air control congratulated me on my first solo. Some other random pilot replied with a "right on." I was pretty relieved to have it all over with, safe and sound, back on the ground.

I taxied back over to the parking spot, and couldn't wipe the smile off my face.

As per tradition, I got some water doused on me. Not too much, as it was cooling off quickly, but enough to get me wet.

Mission accomplished. My first solo.