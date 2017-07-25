I'm a year into my flight training (and a month or two behind on the blog), and the end is in sight. But, there's one thing that surprises me: how much of the training, at least in this stage of the game, is focused on emergencies.

Now, there is some risk, of course, to aviation. There is no way to completely eliminate the risk, but Arnold Barnett, a statistics professor at M.I.T. has been quoted as saying a person could fly every day for 123,000 years before dying in a plane crash.

You could also say there's a risk in crossing the street as well.

Safety is drilled into the flying psyche from day one. It's just that at this point in my flying, it's really the focus.

Forced approach

Imagine you're flying along, in a small airplane, at a relatively low altitude, and your engine quits. This would be a forced approach. You have no choice but to land, as the engine isn't starting up again, and, as the pilot, you can't diagnose or fix the issue from the air.

So you have to find a place to land. Part of the challenge in northwestern Ontario is there are lots of trees and lakes, and not a lot of clear places to land, particularly as you get farther from Thunder Bay.

It's very odd to have your engine idle, as you set up a glide profile to give yourself as much time as possible in the air to set up for a safe landing.

If there's a field right below you, perfect. In my case, with about 1,500 feet of altitude, I can touch down right below. If there's less, I will have to find a different spot (closer, or with fewer turns).

Then, you have to factor in where the wind is coming from, and how rough the air is. If it's turbulent, chances are, you won't go as far.

If there's no safe place to land, well, then you start to really look at every bush road, clear cut, or space that you could possibly land. As for highways, although they are generally wide open, power lines frequently cross over the road, which you can't see until the last moment.

Planes and power lines don't mix.

Precautionary landing

This is perhaps one of the most challenging procedures to follow. It's a long process, and can be slightly confusing.

A precautionary landing is when you still have power, but don't think your engine will make it to your destination, or home airport. It could also be because of weather.

The benefit of a precautionary landing is that you still have power to work with, so you have more time to find a better spot to land. You have time to check things like civilization (are there people around?), obstacles to navigate, the wind, the length of the field, and surface.

It's much easier to land on a packed surface than tall grass, or in a field.

Diversions

If your plans change (and they often do), you may have to do a diversion. It could be because of a mechanical issue, weather, or perhaps the location of the barbecue is at another lake (although the last example certainly isn't an emergency).

Now, it's easy to say you have to go to Lake A instead of Lake B, but you also have to know how to get there. The same thing could be said for finding an airstrip that might be private, that you need to land at because of an emergency.

It's one thing to know where you're going when flying from an airport to a predetermined destination. It's another thing to have to figure it all out in the air.

Picking a new location on the map, finding the line to get there, estimating distance and time is not easy to compute, while still flying the plane.

The expression, "aviate, navigate and communicate," certainly outlines the list of priorities though.

My best diversion so far was about as real as it gets. While on a flight south of Thunder Bay, I encountered low-lying cloud. I had to divert back to Thunder Bay, to get out of the cloud. While it was a rather simple diversion, it hit home the point as to why it's so important to know where you are, and where you can go in case of troubles.

Pounding emergencies into your brain makes sense. Better to know them when you don't need them, than to draw a blank when you do.