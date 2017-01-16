A Louisiana angler reeled in a $5,000 fine from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for fishing over his limit.

The Monterey, La. man was fishing at a resort southeast of Longlac, Ont. in August, 2016, according to a written release from the ministry.

After contacting the man, conservation officers reportedly found he had caught 20 walleye over the limit allowed by his sport fishing licence.

As a result, he was fined, and had his fishing licence suspended for one year.

All the fish were forfeited to the Crown, according to the ministry.

The ministry also reminded people to contact them for further information about fishing regulations in Ontario; they are also available on the province's website.