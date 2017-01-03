A joint project between Fort Frances and International Falls could help re-establish the connections between the communities, and return relations to a time when crossing the border was simpler.

Voyage Forward was created by people in International Falls, after the local paper mill suffered a major layoff in 2013.

Now, people in Fort Frances are taking part, as the communities are so tightly connected.

The focus of Voyage Forward is growing the economy between the two communities, but it's also about sharing the best of two worlds, said Jim Yount, who chairs the group in International Falls.

'It's about cultural opportunities'

"It's also about cultural opportunities, and just the sense of community, and it was very important, everybody was agreeing that Fort Frances is also part of our community," Yount said.

Travis Glowasky, who chairs the Canadian component of Voyage Forward said people used to cross the border, without even thinking about it.

"For me to see International Falls go through the same situation that we were in Fort Frances, and see that the community itself said they wanted to make a difference, unlike our side, it just felt like it was an opportunity," Glowasky said.

Glowasky said he didn't know why both town's economic uncertainties seemed to be ignored, or at least not acknowledged by either governments.

Border officials lending their knowledge to the cause

"It's a little surprising to see it's taken this long," Glowasky said, "maybe just the initial shock and maybe even the way that both sides of government decided that 'there's nothing that can be done.' It's good to see that there's finally room for us to be bringing back that connectedness that there once was."

Organizers, who are also armed with 120 recommendations on how to facilitate border crossings, and also bring the two communities closer together, said that border officials have provided a wealth of knowledge to informing people on how to make travel easier between the two communities. They've been receptive to providing information sessions, as well as to suggestions about modernizing the reporting system.