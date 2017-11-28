To say that the relationship between Keri-Lyn Durant and her therapy puppet-sloth, Phoebe, is a match made in heaven is an understatement.

In Thunder Bay, Ont. the dynamic duo are inseparable as they volunteer to help spread joy around the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

"I am not welcomed unless Phoebe is in tow [but] it's a fantastic experience," Durant said, laughing.

Durant said she first laid eyes on Phoebe the puppet-sloth at a market in a small town in British Columbia.

"I was wandering through the Ladner market in B.C. and I saw her hanging there looking for a purpose and I thought, that's a slot with a purpose and she and I became fast friends," Durant said.

Having recently moved to northwestern Ontario from the United Kingdom, Durant said she was attending Lakehead University as a full-time student when she decided to apply as a volunteer in the pediatric department at the local hospital.

"Within a few days, I figured out that the pediatric department was a very vibrant and colourful place and Phoebe, my orange and purple sloth, and I might work well as a duo there," Durant said.

Phoebe has gained international attention and will be headed to Austrialia for the International Public Health and Pallative Care Conference. (Keri-Lyn Durant)

Since then, Durant and Phoebe having been giving operating room tours to families and kids who are at the hospital waiting for surgery.

"We get into our scrubs and our OR outfit ... and we take them on a terrific tour around the hospital and all the places that they are going to encounter and all the people they are going to meet while they are having surgery," Phoebe the sloth said.

Phoebe the puppet-sloth is only five years old, according to Durant, and whether she's interacting with toddlers, children or adults, Durant said Phoebe has a way of "bring[ing] joy into situations that might be anxiety-causing."

She said through laughter and interactions with Phoebe, patients are able to forget about their pain and challenges even if it's just for a few minutes.

The dyanmic duo makes sure children and families have a good experience when visiting the local hopsital. (Keri-Lyn Durant)

"Sometimes it's just really about being fully being there with her ... people share their stories with Pheebs, whether that's in English or French, sometimes people share their stories really just through touch," Durant said.

As a therapy sloth, the duo will try to visit the pediatric department at night to tuck the children in and read them a bed time story.