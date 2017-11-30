For the past nine years in Thunder Bay, Ont. volunteers for Operation Red Nose have been providing free and safe rides home for people during the holiday.

Linda Hoard has been one of the those volunteers behind the wheel for the past eight years.

Currently volunteering for Operation Red Nose as their dispatcher, Hoard said she first started volunteering with them to get a taste for what it's like to give back to the community during her free time

"I just wanted an opportunity to volunteer so I decided that that would be a short lived one and I would get my feet wet and understand what volunteering is all about there," Hoard said.

That was eight years ago.

"Everybody seemed to enjoy what they were doing [and] everybody seemed to be having a good time," Hoard continued and the people she picked up "weren't really drunk drunk," rather just happy to be able get their car home.

Having been the designated driver, escort driver as well as the navigator, Hoard said she's now responsible for taking calls and dispatching volunteer drivers to their next destination.

Volunteers who are interested in lending a helping hand can visit the Operation Red Nose Thunder Bay website for application forms and instructions. (Operation Red Nose / Facebook)

"We start at 9 o'clock and end at 3, we get a few calls early...but it really starts to get busy around 12," Hoard said

"And then it's one call after another."

Today, Hoard not only volunteers for the Operation Red Nose program, but she also gives her free time to other services organized by St. John Ambulance.

"I do the Spring into Summer trailer draw...and I also am involved in their car seat program, which they hold once a week for people who either have newborns or going to have newborns," Hoard said.

She recommends anyone interested in volunteering to give Operation Red Nose a try.

"It's one of those volunteer jobs that goes from the end of November to the end of December," Hoard said, "It's short and if you really want to know whether or not you're interested in doing any kind of volunteer work, you'll get your feet wet there."