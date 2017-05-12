Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay have charged a volunteer firefighter with arson.

Cody Plummer, 22, from Thunder Bay was charged after emergency services were called in March to a fire at an unoccupied home in Gorham Township, north of Thunder Bay, police said in a written release issued Thursday.

The fire destroyed the building, police said, and a subsequent investigation determined the blaze was suspicious.

Plummer, who is a member of the Lappe Fire Department, was charged with arson causing damage to property and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense.

A 22 year-old woman also faces an arson charge.

Both are scheduled to be in court in June.

The Lappe Fire Department was called to fight the fire. A spokesperson for the fire service said Plummer is currently on leave.