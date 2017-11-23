A new report released Thursday in Thunder Bay, Ont. provides a snapshot of how people are experiencing violence in the northwestern Ontario city.

The report — a collaboration of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy and Crime Prevention Thunder Bay — used interviews and an online survey to gather information from about 1,200 people in the community.

Twenty-nine per cent indicated that they had experienced violence or abuse in the last year — the majority did not report the violence to police.

"Ultimately, I think we need to be increasing reporting rates so that those rates are known and that people are accessing the supports that are required," said Lee-Ann Chevrette, coordinator, Crime Prevention Thunder Bay.

The report, titled Community Perspectives and Perceptions on Violence, Impacts and Prevention Opportunities, also indicated that the top forms of violence reported by the sample group were verbal (72 per cent), followed by emotional (49 per cent), bullying (44 per cent), physical (36 per cent) and racial (28 per cent).

Need for neighbourhood supports

Respondents also indicated that the most common place for violence to occur is on the street.

Participants identified some neighbourhoods where they felt violence was more prevalent, said Chevrette, and where supports are needed most.

"Entrenching supports at the neighbourhood level for individuals and families so they can improve their quality of life, meet their basic needs and address the social determinants of health, I think that would go a long way in our community to reduce vulnerability and violence," she said.

Substance abuse treatment, poverty reduction key solutions

The hope is that the report can be used to help form prevention strategies in the community.

"There is no one single solution to violence in our community, there is no one single cause," said Chevrette.

When also asked for their thoughts on what could be done to prevent violence, respondents pointed to the need for better social services and supports.

Substance abuse treatment and prevention, poverty reduction and affordable housing were listed as priorities.

One area the study sheds little light on is the impact of violence on youth. The majority of participants in the were over the age of 26.

"We weren't able to engage the younger demographic, unfortunately, but we know that violence is still occurring," said Rosemary Scofich, a public health nurse with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.