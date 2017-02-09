The parkade at Victoriaville Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont. was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a vehicle inside reportedly caught fire overnight, according to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they were called to reports of a fire at the parkade around 2:30 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke billowing through all levels of the structure, making it hard to find the fire.

A vehicle on the second level was found to be ablaze, the fire department said in a written release issued Thursday morning.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, which did not affect the rest of the building, according to fire officials.

The city confirmed that the parkade re-opened Thursday morning, but that due to the loss of parking space because of the fire, that on-street parking meters will not be enforced in the south core for the day.