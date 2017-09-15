A situation at Victoriaville mall on Thunder Bay's south side that saw a young woman climb onto an interior roof has come to a peaceful resolution.

Police closed off the eastern portion of the mall and locked the doors of its Brodie Street entrance on Friday after the woman climbed onto the roof of the security kiosk.

Paramedics and firefighters also responded.

A crowd gathered to watch the situation unfold. The second-level of the food court, which provided a clear view of the roof the woman was on, was also closed.

The woman could be heard yelling, and walked across the roof of the kiosk a number of times. At one point, she threw debris off of the roof.

The woman remained there for about an hour, but climbed down on her own shortly after 1 p.m.

She was then handcuffed and a group of police officers walked her to the Thunder Bay Consolidated Courthouse, about two blocks north along Brodie Street.

Police initially declined comment, but in a media release issued Friday afternoon, the local force said that "since this was a mental health call that was resolved, we will not be providing any further details."

Police also clarified the timeline of the incident, saying they received the call at 11:15 a.m. Friday.