An organization in Thunder Bay, Ont. is launching a new series of support groups for victims of traumatic events such as crime and suicide.

Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services will offer its first four support groups on Thursday afternoons, beginning Jan. 26.

It's a way for the organization, which dispatches volunteers to help victims on the scene of a crisis, to offer more ongoing support — something that clients have been asking for, said executive director Renee Monsma.

"We really seeing increasing numbers of people calling beyond the crisis intervention," she said.

"So people calling back, having more questions, wanting to discuss things further, wanting us to go to their home again and really asking for additional support."

Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services is starting with four pilot support groups.

In cases involving violent incidents, Monsma said Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services is sometimes able to offer people financial support from the province, for counseling.

However, Monsma said there is a broader need for ongoing support, which she hopes the group meetings will provide.

"So this is really a way ... to provide some of that support where people have a venue to ask questions, to tell their story, to find some support within other people," she said, adding that the support groups will be led by a therapist, who will be able to teach participants some coping strategies.

Thunder Bay and Area Services received a grant from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation to make the support groups possible, Monsma said.

The first four groups will take place from 1-3 pm on Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16 at Insight on Memorial Avenue.

After that, Monsma said the organization should have a better idea of who is interested in the groups and what their needs are, so that they can decide how to continue with the program.