Fire at lodge near Vermilion Bay under investigation: OPP

The cause of a fire at a lodge near Kenora is under investigation, OPP said.

Fire took place Sunday night

The fire broke out at the lodge — located on Highway 17 between Kenora and Vemilion Bay — at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Kenora OPP said officers responded to the call, as did firefighters from the Machin and Longbow Lake fire departments.

The extent of the damage to the lodge was unavailable on Monday.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

