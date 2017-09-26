Telephone service in Vermillion Bay, Ont., has been disrupted after lightning struck one of Bell Canada's offices.

In an e-mail sent to CBC News, a Bell spokesman said the strike "severely damaged equipment and systems" in the office.

The spokesman didn't specify the location of the office, but said that some customers in Vermillion Bay may be experiencing disruptions to voice and Internet services.

One resident of the area told CBC News that the phone and Internet service had been out since overnight Friday. Cell phone service is not affected.

Bell crews are currently making repairs, but there is no estimated time for the complete restoration.