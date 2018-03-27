No one hurt but man arrested for impaired driving in Thunder Bay vehicle rollover

Thunder Bay police say alcohol was a factor in an incident Tuesday morning where a vehicle rolled over onto its roof near the city's downtown north core.

Police said the single vehicle collision happened on Camelot Street near the intersection of Cumberland Street N., around 10:45 a.m.

Neither of the vehicle's two occupants — the male driver and a female passenger — was hurt, police said.

The driver, however, was arrested at the scene for impaired driving.