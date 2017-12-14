It's been more than a year since the City of Thunder Bay has had an urban forester on staff, and the city is falling behind as a result, one councillor says.

The previous urban forester, Shelly Vescio, left the position in October 2016 after 21 years in the role. Thunder Bay City Councillor Andrew Foulds, who chairs the city's Earthcare committee, said he's a bit frustrated over how long it's taken to hire a replacement.

As a result, Foulds said, the city is playing catch-up with regards to urban forestry. For example, more trees were cut down than planted in Thunder Bay in recent years, and the emerald ash borer will also see more trees lost.

"When you don't have that champion, that urban forest administrative champion, it sometimes becomes less of a priority," Foulds said. "We shouldn't be planting fewer, we should be planting more."

The city has taken steps to fill in the urban forester gap, Foulds said. There is an arborist on staff, as well as other trained staff, although they mainly do maintenance and aren't involved in planning and developing an actual urban forestry strategy.

"I think the consequences of not catching up, and then moving the yardstick forward are significant," Foulds said. "We're going to be losing a lot of our urban forest because of emerald ash borer. We need to be replacing it. So, it's not a question of catch up, this new person needs to make sure that we make gains."