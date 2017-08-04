Staff and volunteers of the Urban Abbey, a Christian ministry in Thunder Bay, Ont., are fasting until Aug. 11 to raise money for a new home for a program that helps women with addictions.

The workers are consuming nothing but water and herbal tea for 247 hours, the Abbey's head of staff, Scotland Morrison told CBC.

That's an hour for every $1,000 of the $247,000 the Abbey hopes to raise. The fast began on Aug. 1.

"I'm feeling pretty hungry," Morrison said.

The six-month-old Thrive program provides housing, psychological support, skills training and other services for women struggling with addictions who are also either pregnant or parenting small children.

First home destroyed by fire

It faced a significant set-back earlier this year when the home on Government Road that housed the women was destroyed by fire, displacing its tenants.

The Abbey has been renting a temporary facility since then, while searching for a new home, but the rental agreement expires on Oct. 1.

Staff have located a new home they'd like to purchase for the program, but they need to raise $247,000 in order to acquire the property.

The Abbey is asking residents of Thunder Bay to donate $10 each and hopes that 24,700 people will answer the call.

"Our plan is to take note of all of the people who have donated and put all of ... those thousands of names on a sign that will be put in the house where the girls are staying so that whenever they wonder if people are for them, if the community is behind them and if people in Thunder Bay love them, then they can go look at this sign where there will be thousands of names of people who donated to make this house possible," Morrison explained.

Abbey staff and volunteers are inviting people to be part of a hopeful story in the city, Morrison said.

Donations can be made through the Urban Abbey website.