At one point in his life, Jase Watford was living in Vancouver making a six figure salary and working on a cruise ship travelling the world while getting paid.

Already suffering from Bipolar Type Two, Watford said one day, his mental illness kicked in unexpectedly forcing him to rely on local shelters just to stay alive.

"Could you imagine, all of a sudden, going from a six figure salary to having no money, no home, no nothing," Watford said.

Growing up in Toronto, Watford said he came from a "poor, abusive family and experience[d] the full wheel of abuse: emotional, mental, spiritual and sexual."

And after eight years of working on a cruise ship, Watford —who also suffers from Bipolar said he was let go after his "mental illness flared up and…[he] had a mania that cost" him his cruise job.

Having been away from the country for nearly a decade, Watford was not eligible to receive welfare and had no means of receiving immediate support.

United Way volunteer Jase Watford (right) in the CBC Thunder Bay studio with Lisa Laco (left) doing an interview about his journey from poverty to his life now as a Lakehead University student. (Jase Watford)

"There was no support for me," Watford explained, "I was not able to get assistance, I was not able to get a doctor, I couldn't get any of those vital supports to help me out."

Watford said he quickly became lost, confused and homeless and started self medicating himself with alcohol to forget about his situation and the struggle ahead.

When he could no longer see the light at the end of the tunnel, Watford finally decided to make his way back East to where his parents were living in Dryden, Ont.

But his addiction and reliance to alcohol got worse and when things didn't work out with his parents, he checked himself into a detox centre in Kenora, Ont. and eventually made his way to Thunder Bay.

"I'll be honest with you, Thunder Bay is not my first choice of places that I want to live in Canada," Watford continued, "but because of the help and support that I got in this region, Thunder Bay is my first choice and I would recommend it for everybody."

And Thunder Bay was where Watford was able to experience, first hand, what its like to receive the support and assistance he desperately needed back in B.C.

United Way volunteer Jase Watford says he was helped and touched by many programs and agencies in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jase Watford)

"It takes a village to raise a child," Watford said, "and that's what Thunder Bay did."

"I received more help within the first three months I was in Thunder Bay than I received for two years in British Columbia."

Today, Watford is now starting his third year at Lakehead University and volunteering his free time at the United Way in Thunder Bay and any other organizations that seek to help those who are currently are in need of assistance and support.

"I filled my life up with things that were toxic and bad for me…and now I fill it up with things that are healthy and spirit building," Watford said.

"If anybody is not volunteering, I recommend to just try to do a little bit of it because it's addicting and it's a healthy addiction."