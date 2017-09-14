The United Way of Thunder Bay, Ont., announced Thursday it has set its 2017 fundraising goal at $2,555,000.

"Every little bit really does help," says Kelly Gallagher, as a way of encouraging everyone to donate what they can.

She and husband Mike are co-chairing this year's campaign, making them the first married couple to take on the task.

"So far, so good," she laughed, while Mike added, "It's really our famly helping other families in need and we want to encourage that throughout the community."

The 2017 goal is a reduction from last year, which is somewhat intentional, said Mike Gallagher acknowledging the United Way has fallen short of its target in recent years.

United Way funds dozens of programs and agencies

"It's based on looking at what's achievable and what's required, and our message this year is focussing on the outcomes," he said.

The United Way in Thunder Bay funds 29 diverse agencies and 59 different programs, such as introducing children to the arts, support for victims of violence and end-of-life care.

The Gallaghers would be thrilled to surpass this year's target, but said they're mainly interested in changing people lives.

"It takes a community to improve people's lives and we want Thunder Bay to know, it's in our hearts, we've done it each and every year and we want to continue to help people have a better life."