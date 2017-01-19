Officials with the United Way in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking city residents to fill out an online survey as the agency attempts to gain a better understanding of racism and discrimination in the community.

According to the city's most recent citizen satisfaction survey conducted in 2015, over 80 per cent of residents feel racism and discrimination are serious issues, said United Way spokesperson Sandra Albertson, adding that there are gaps in data and understanding.

"What we don't have here in Thunder Bay is a baseline of data that really gives us a true picture of what racism and discrimination looks like," she said, adding that information is needed about who is experiencing it, what it looks like and the impact of groups working to combat it.

The online survey is available through the United Way's website, Albertson said, and takes about seven minutes to fill out.

In addition, she said that the agency is conducting a telephone survey of 500 random households in the city to collect information.

The online survey is available until February 3., with results expected to be released in the spring.

A written release from the United Way stated that the information gathered will be used to "bring groups together around specific issues and community planning on better ways to address this issue."