The United Way of Thunder Bay says it's in for a challenging year after its 2017 fundraising campaign fell short of its goal.

The organization announced in September that it was looking to raise $2,555,000 over the course of its 2017 campaign.

On Tuesday, the United Way announced its 2017 fundraising total: $2,342,000, about $200,000 short.

"This year's campaign ... is a challenge," said Jered Zieroth, executive director of the United Way of Thunder Bay. "In the next couple of weeks, we're reviewing all of our campaigns. We're reviewing every part of our campaign to be able to make sure where we made some gains, where we made some losses, and how we can do a better job in the future."

Zieroth said the United Way of Thunder Bay funds 29 agencies and 59 programs and services in the city. However, the campaign results will have an effect on how much those agencies, programs and services receive.

"There's always a possibility that a program may not receive funding, or it's also a possibility that this could be stretched out amongst many programs," he said. "That still is a process of our team reviewing it, and going 'what's the best way to be able to do this?'"