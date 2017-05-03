Organizers of the U-18 Baseball World Cup taking place this fall in Thunder Bay have announced their fourth and final sponsorship partner.

Air Canada has stepped up as a partner in the international championship being held in September.

The airline is joining three other partners: Tbaytel, Goldcorp and CN Rail.

Larry Hebert, president of the Thunder Bay International Baseball Association (TBIBA), stated in a press release that the group is pleased to have surpassed their original sponsorship and support expectations, but he says opportunities are still available for more groups interested in getting involved.

"We are extremely pleased with the number of businesses and organizations that have jumped on board," Hebert said. "We have far surpassed our original expectations and that is always a good surprise."

The association is also putting a call out for volunteers to help out during the event.

#JNT OF @lucasparente19 had an RBI double, stole a base and scored a run today as the #JNT tied a pro squad from the Detroit #Tigers organization! #TeamC🇨🇦 A post shared by Baseball Canada (@baseballcanada) on Apr 26, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Work to improve Baseball Central and Port Arthur Stadium for the championship is well underway, although recent weather slowed progress, Reg Gailbraith, director of facilities for TBIBA said in the release.

"We have a number of projects that are ongoing," Galbraith said. "Fortunately we began the improvements last fall and we therefore have a head start. We will be ready for the audit the [World Baseball Softball Confederation] officials will conduct in June."

Organizers say 30 other companies and organizations have also signed on to support the 10-day event, which pits teams from 12 countries against one another.

The last tournament was held in Osaka, Japan in 2015. The United States defeated Japan 2-1 in the championship game.