Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team have arrested a man after two people were found dead Tuesday in a home in the Lakeview Trailer Park in Fort Frances, Ont.

Officers from the the Rainy River District detachment responded to a call for assistance at a residence in the park Tuesday morning, OPP stated in a written release later that evening.

Police arriving on-scene found two bodies — a man and a woman — in the home, the OPP confirmed Wednesday.

Their identities haven't yet been released. Police said that won't happen until positive identifications can be made and next of kin notified.

Charges against the man police arrested are pending, a spokesperson told CBC News.

OPP is thanking the residents of the trailer park for their cooperation as the area was under a lockdown for about 12 hours while the investigation continued, but people were able to return to their homes late in the day.

The North West Region Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit from Kenora are assisting in the investigation, which is being lead by Detective Inspector Randy Heida of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

A tip line has been established and police are requesting if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please call them at 1-844-677-5040.