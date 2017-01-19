Thunder Bay Police have charged two people after responding to a false 911 call on Thursday.

In a media release, police say the call came in at about 12:45 pm Thursday, but the caller hung up. On call back, a male answered, and asked for urgent help at a Bruce Street residence.

Responding officers located the complainant, who said his sister was inside the residence with four males, and one had a knife.

Multiple officers, including those from the Emergency Task Unit (ETU), were dispatched and contained the home. A female was observed inside, and officers attempted to convince her to exit the home; she was uncooperative.

The ETU then made a forced entry into the home, locating the female. A search of the residence did not reveal any other individuals inside.

The 34-year-old male who made the 911 call has been charged with public mischief, as he provided false information to 911 operators.

The 38-year-old woman inside the house was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Both remain in police custody, and are scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.