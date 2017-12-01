The president of Confederation College says some of the school's students are choosing to withdraw from their programs after a five-week strike by faculty.

The faculty strike was ended on Nov. 20, after the province passed back-to-work legislation. The province is now offering full tuition refunds for students who choose to withdraw from their programs.

"The registrar tells me that ... there are a few people withdrawing," said Jim Madder, president of Thunder Bay's Confederation College.

Exact numbers weren't available. However, Madder noted that the deadline to withdraw and get a full refund is December 5.

"If anyone is considering withdrawing, though, then I'd really suggest they chat with their program coordinator or counsellor. They need to see the options that are out there — don't want to disadvantage them," he said.

The colleges are offering other supports for people financially affected by the strike through a student strike relief fund. That will cover various things, such as fees to change travel plans or day care costs.

Overall, Madder said, the college is running smoothly despite the lengthy strike by faculty. About 150 full-time faculty members at Confederation were part of the province-wide strike, which saw more than 12,000 faculty members take to picket lines at the province's public colleges.

"You're bound to come back a little bit ... disappointed," Madder said. "To end a strike by legislation is always difficult."

"I've got to give faculty huge, huge credit for coming back and focussing on students."

The college has extended its fall term until January to make up for lost classroom time.

Union representatives couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday.