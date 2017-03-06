Trail users at two large parks in Thunder Bay, Ont., can comment Monday night on plans to redevelop the skiing, hiking and mountain biking trails in the area.

The city wants to change some of the trails at Centennial and Trowbridge parks to make them more user friendly.

Consultants visited the trails and now want to hear what improvements the public would make, said Werner Schwar, the city's supervisor of parks and open space planning.

"Our ski trails and hiking trails at Centennial Park were built in the 60s, 70s, and then the mountain bike trails were really constructed through volunteer efforts, neither of which are in an overall system perspective," Schwar said.

He says he expects the plan to be completed by the end of March.

