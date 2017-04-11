The Lappe Services Board is examining how to best protect its Trout Lake helipad after it was damaged by vandals for a second time.

The latest incident occurred sometime Friday night, according to board chairman Ralph Bullough who said unknown individuals on ATVs ram the pylons at the helipad, which is located north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The pylons contain solar lights used to guide helicopter pilots during nighttime landings.

Luckily, no permanent damage was caused, Bullough said, and the pylons were repaired on Sunday.

"It's a real menace for everybody," Bullough said. "When you knock these things around, it prevents night landings for Ornge helicopters to do an evacuation."

Trout Lake is a 30-kilometre drive from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

A similar incident occurred in 2014, Bullough said.

"It was either quads or somebody in a truck," he said. "Then, they not only destroyed some of the pylons and lights, but they stole some."

The Lappe Services Board paid more than $4,000 to repair and replace the equipment at the time.

Now, the board is considering taking steps to improve security at the site.

Bullough said he talked to the Trout Lake Campers Association about keeping a closer eye on the helipad, and cameras may also be installed in the area.

"Ultimately, I think we're probably going to move the site behind our new fire hall that's up that way," he said, adding the proposed new location is off-limits to the public. "We do have a great deal more security at the fire hall."

Currently, the helipad is located in a public area, at a baseball field.

"It's very annoying," Bullough said. "People on quads running around in the dark, they could easily smash themselves up, and in the meantime they've removed their one method of extraction."