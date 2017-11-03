The Treaty Three Police Service in northwestern Ontario has partnered with a Kenora women's shelter to shine a light on violence against women.

The police service and Kenora's Saakaate House kicked off the month of November, which is National Woman Abuse Prevention Month, with a ceremony at the service's headquarters.

There, they raised a flag commemmorating the initiative and lit up the police service's teepee with purple lights; purple symbolizes the fight to end violence against women. As part of the initiative, communities are encouraged to turn purple during the month of November, said Sgt. Cheryl Gervais of the Treaty Three Police Service.

The force polices a number of Indigenous communities in the Kenora-Rainy River area.

Partnerships important

"We do deal with a lot of calls dealing with violence against women in our communities," Gervais said. "It's important to have those partnerships with those agencies, such as the women's shelter."

She added that, in addition to working with community agencies, the force also runs its own internal programs aimed at supporting women who are victims of violence.

"We recently started a program called Support our Survivors," she said. "That's specific to sexual assault cases. We have two staff members that work closely with victims of sexual assault cases that we're investigating."

"It's a victim support program, but it also has a cultural component to it."

The supports include helping victims through the court process, Gervais said.

Working with youth, men, is key

Gervais said while Saakaate House and other organizations in Kenora have gone purple during November in previous years, this is the first time the Treaty Three Police Service has joined the campaign.

"I think an important part of the work is working with our youth, and also engaging the men in our communities, and the boys in our communities, to end violence against women," she said.