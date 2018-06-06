Skip to Main Content
9 charged after police find drugs, money, stolen items in northern Ontario First Nation

Officers with the Treaty Three Police Service have arrested and charged a total of nine people after a search warrant was executed in Onigaming First Nation — located near Nestor Falls, approximately 440 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officers with the Treaty Three Police Service have arrested and charged a total of nine people after a searching a property in Onigaming First Nation this week.

The community is located near Nestor Falls, approximately 440 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police said that on Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant on the First Nation's territory and found stolen property, a quantity of methamphetamine, Canadian currency and items related to the sale of a controlled substance.

The street value exceeded about $4,000, police said.

Nine people have been charged and arrested with possession for the purpose of trafficking. Two men were held in custody and seven people are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are reminding the public to contact Crime Stoppers if they have any information regarding the suspected illegal sale of controlled substances.

