The chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation in northwestern Ontario says he's "ecstatic" over Friday's announcement of $16 million in federal funding for housing in Grand Council Treaty #3 communities.
Kenora MP Bob Nault and Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett announced the funding in Kenora, Ont. on Friday morning.
The money will be used to build new houses and renovate existing ones in 17 Indigenous communities in the Treaty #3 territory in northern Ontario.
Communities far behind with housing
"We're pretty ecstatic," said Simon Fobister, chief of Grassy Narrows. "The government of Canada has been very absent in meeting our needs in the last few years, housing needs, and we've had to spend our own money. Probably over $10 million to replace the old Indian Affairs housing stock and make sure that our people have higher-standard homes."
"And we're still far behind," he said.
In a media release, the government said Grassy Narrows will receive about $1.1 million of the funding announced Friday for housing.
Fobister said that will allow Grassy Narrows to build about 10 more housing units.
Other communities in Treaty #3 will receive:
- Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation, $1,675,600
- Ochiichagwe'babigo'ining Nation (Dalles), $292,200
- Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation (Rat Portage), $1,426,000
- Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation, $1,534,900
- Wabauskang First Nation, $210,000
- Naotkamegwanning (Dalles) First Nation, $1,084,100
- Lac Seul First Nation, $1,398,120
- Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, $432,200
- Iskatewizaagegan No. 39 Independent First Nation, $1,540,000
- Anishnaabeg of Naongashiing, $1,010,600
- Couchiching, $1,026,600
- Nigigoonsiminikaaning, $755,000
- Rainy River, $1,153,180
- Seine River, $906,600
- Mitaanjigamiing, $934,400
- Lac Des Mille Lacs, $32,782
The funding allocations were based on proposals from the communities.
"With this funding, and in partnership with the Government of Canada, First Nations will be able to continue their pursuit of improving housing on-reserve in Grand Council Treaty #3 communities," Nault said in a media release. "Being able to go home to a safe and warm environment should be something every Canadian has no matter where they live in Northern Ontario."