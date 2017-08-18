The chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation in northwestern Ontario says he's "ecstatic" over Friday's announcement of $16 million in federal funding for housing in Grand Council Treaty #3 communities.

Kenora MP Bob Nault and Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett announced the funding in Kenora, Ont. on Friday morning.

The money will be used to build new houses and renovate existing ones in 17 Indigenous communities in the Treaty #3 territory in northern Ontario.

Communities far behind with housing

"We're pretty ecstatic," said Simon Fobister, chief of Grassy Narrows. "The government of Canada has been very absent in meeting our needs in the last few years, housing needs, and we've had to spend our own money. Probably over $10 million to replace the old Indian Affairs housing stock and make sure that our people have higher-standard homes."

"And we're still far behind," he said.

In a media release, the government said Grassy Narrows will receive about $1.1 million of the funding announced Friday for housing.

Fobister said that will allow Grassy Narrows to build about 10 more housing units.

Other communities in Treaty #3 will receive:

Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation, $1,675,600​

Ochiichagwe'babigo'ining Nation (Dalles), $292,200

Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation (Rat Portage), $1,426,000

Shoal Lake No. 40 First Nation, $1,534,900

Wabauskang First Nation, $210,000

Naotkamegwanning (Dalles) First Nation, $1,084,100

Lac Seul First Nation, $1,398,120

Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, $432,200

Iskatewizaagegan No. 39 Independent First Nation, $1,540,000

Anishnaabeg of Naongashiing, $1,010,600

Couchiching, $1,026,600

Nigigoonsiminikaaning, $755,000

Rainy River, $1,153,180

Seine River, $906,600

Mitaanjigamiing, $934,400

Lac Des Mille Lacs, $32,782

The funding allocations were based on proposals from the communities.

"With this funding, and in partnership with the Government of Canada, First Nations will be able to continue their pursuit of improving housing on-reserve in Grand Council Treaty #3 communities," Nault said in a media release. "Being able to go home to a safe and warm environment should be something every Canadian has no matter where they live in Northern Ontario."