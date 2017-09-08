The treasure hunt is back on this weekend.
Treasure Days return September 9 and 10, 2017, giving people in Thunder Bay, Ont., a chance to either part with gently-used items that are no longer wanted or needed, or find that special something.
The city says such items can be placed on the curb any time after 5 p.m. on September 8, marked "free."
To help treasure-hunters, the city is encouraging residents to use social media. They're asking people to post a picture of the free items using the hashtag #TbayTreasureDays to help others find items they may want.
Anything not taken during the weekend must be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, the city said.
