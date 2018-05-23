Three Minnesota trappers fined $6K for unlawful body gripping traps

Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have fined three Minnesota residents a total of $6,000 for trapping violations.

Conservation officers said while they were on patrol on February 10, 2018, they discovered numerous traps and snares along a portage trail between two lakes. Through further investigation, along with the help of a Minnesota conservation officer, it was determined that the traps and snares were set collectively by the three Minnesota residents — none of whom were licensed to trap fur bearing mammals in Ontario.

Each trapper pleaded guilty and each was fined $1,000 for trapping without a licence and $1,000 for unlawfully possessing body gripping traps.

Officers would like to remind residents that it is illegal to trap fur bearing mammals or possess body gripping traps without a license.