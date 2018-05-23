Three Minnesota trappers fined $6K for unlawful body gripping traps
Conservation officers discovered multiple traps and snares on Feb 10, 2018
Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have fined three Minnesota residents a total of $6,000 for trapping violations.
Conservation officers said while they were on patrol on February 10, 2018, they discovered numerous traps and snares along a portage trail between two lakes. Through further investigation, along with the help of a Minnesota conservation officer, it was determined that the traps and snares were set collectively by the three Minnesota residents — none of whom were licensed to trap fur bearing mammals in Ontario.
Each trapper pleaded guilty and each was fined $1,000 for trapping without a licence and $1,000 for unlawfully possessing body gripping traps.
Officers would like to remind residents that it is illegal to trap fur bearing mammals or possess body gripping traps without a license.