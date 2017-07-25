Budding baseball players in Thunder Bay, Ont., will gain some valuable insights into the game this summer from former professionals of the sport.

PRO Kids Thunder Bay announced its first Training With a Pro - The Baseball Edition clinic on Monday.

The clinic takes place on August 20 at George Burke Park, and offers young ballplayers, ages 8 to 16, the chance to learn from four former professional and college players.

The instructors are:

Chris Toneguzzi, who played with the Milwaukee Brewers organization,

Bob Jesperson, former player with the Cincinnati Reds organization,

Jason Hart, who played with the Chicago Cubs organization, and

Dan Grant, former Northern Iowa Panther and current Thunder Bay Border Cats general manager

The idea for the clinic came from Toneguzzi, who initially wanted to do something to build excitement for the Under-18 Baseball World Cup, which is being held in Thunder Bay in September.

Border Cats GM Dan Grant plays catch with some little league players at Port Arthur Stadium during Monday's launch of the Training With A Pro - Baseball Edition clinic, in support of P.R.O. Kids. The clinic will take place Aug. 20, and include instruction by former professional ball players. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"I wanted to run a clinic," he said. "I did some research on PRO Kids, and what a fantastic organization. So I thought maybe we can team up."

Toneguzzi said the clinic will include some basic baseball skills training for the younger players, while older athletes will see more position-specific training.

"You want everyone, from ages eight up, to take home something," he said. "So that's why we're going to have some more fine-tuned stuff with the older kids."

Grant said the clinic will also give kids a better understanding of where baseball can take them.

Clinic to teach skills, highlight opportunities

"It's important for kids to see that there is outside opportunity in baseball, and you're not just kind of confined to Thunder Bay," he said. "There's definitely school options, there's obviously pro options — we have many guys from Thunder Bay who played pro ball."

"I think just showing them what's possible is more important than any type of skill."

But, Grant said, learning baseball skills is never a bad thing, especially considering the relatively-short season for players in northern Ontario.

"But I played within the confines of that system," Grant said. "It's possible to work within these confines, and at least start a career somewhere in college, for sure."

PRO Kids fundraiser

Registration for the clinic costs $50, and the clinic is a fundraiser for PRO Kids, said Ally Drombolis, marketing and fundraising assistant with the organization.

"All the proceeds will be coming to PRO Kids, whose objective is to place kids into recreational activities when their family can't afford the fees," she said. "Last year, we placed about 1,400 kids into recreational programs that exist in Thunder Bay already," she said. "We have 200 partners that donate spots."

To register, call (807)625-8463.