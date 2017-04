CP Rail is investigating a cargo train derailment on Thunder Bay's north side today.

The railway said the incident occurred at about 11:15 am, when 10 empty hopper cars left the track at a crossing on Maureen Street.

A cargo train has derailed in Thunder Bay at a Maureen Street crossing. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

There were no injuries.

The cause of the derailment is unknown.

The crossing remains closed, blocked off by orange traffic cones.