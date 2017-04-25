A view from the Nipigon River Recreation Trail. The township is hosting the 2017 Trailhead North symposium, which starts today. (Submitted)

As cities like Thunder Bay work to make themselves more accommodating to walkers, hikers and bikers, a two-day conference in Nipigon will give trail advocates, designers and users a chance to share their knowledge.

The 2017 Trailhead North symposium begins today at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 32 in Nipigon, bringing together myriad stakeholders, including tourism and government officials, and trail builders and users, said Suzanne Kukko, Nipigon's economic development officer.

"We have a variety of speakers that are coming in to present," Kukko said. "There are so many advantages to having trails in your community."

That's often underestimated, however, she said.

"I don't think enough of the politicians in the areas necessarily realize the importance of trails to a community for tourism, the economy, for bringing money in," Kukko said. "A lot of the trails are already in existence. You just need proper signage, you need some regular maintenance, which isn't that expensive, and a little bit of promotion, and that goes a long way in bringing money into the community."

The goal of the symposium, Kukko said, is to give people a chance to share what they've learned and experienced, and to give attendees a chance to learn about things like funding possibilities and make new contacts that they can work with in the future.

For more information, or to register, visit trailheadnorth.com.